Benue pledges more support for SWAN programmes

The Benue State Government has pledged its support for all the programmes initiated by the state’s chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Creativity, Dr. Philip Nongu, made the pledge on Saturday during: “Walk Fit, Get Smart.”

The exercise was organised by SWAN in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, as part of activities to mark its week.

Nongu said: “I want to assure you that the Benue Government, through the ministry, will support SWAN in the best way it can to succeed in their programmes.

“We will also ensure that the promise of office accommodation, sponsorship to national sports meetings, and sustainable partnership made to SWAN is fulfilled.

“As the Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club and Permanent Secretary of the ministry, we are going to work together as a team.”

Nongu also promised that the state government would involve SWAN in all its sports activities.

The Permanent Secretary commended SWAN members for their significant role in promoting sports globally.

He praised the association’s effective sports reportage, which projects Governor Hyacinth Alia’s efforts in the youth and sports development sector, to the outside world.

Nongu also eulogised the Chairman of SWAN, Hembadoon Orsar, for her exemplary conduct and for carrying all members of the association along.

“I must say we are proud of you, and you have really demonstrated the saying that: ‘An elephant cannot hide behind a shrub,’” he said.

Meanwhile, the Patron of the Nigerian Football Coaches, Anthony Agada, advised SWAN to work together with all stakeholders in the sports sector to achieve great results.

Agada emphasised that key stakeholders such as coaches and referees are essential to SWAN’s success.

Orsar appreciated all the guests and members for attending the occasion.

The chairman promised to initiate programmes that boost the physical and mental health of SWAN members to enhance their performance.

Orsar said that the week would be rounded off with a thanksgiving mass on Sunday.