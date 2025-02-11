Be security conscious, avoid night travels, Corps members admonished 

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has admonished corps members to be security conscious and avoid night travelling during their service year.

Eno gave the advice during the closing ceremony of 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream 11 corps members deployed to the state at the permanent orientation camp, Ikot Itie Udung in the Nsit Atai Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The governor, represented by Mr Emmanuel Akpabio, Director of Youth Development, Ministry of Youth Development urged corps members not to travel at night no matter the reason.

“Please find a corps lodge, Police Station, or Military Barracks to sleep once it is after 6 pm in the course of your journey.

“Almost all the lives we have lost in the scheme have been as a result of night travel. Please be wise,” Eno said.

Eno urged corps members to board vehicles at designated motor parks with well-documented manifests, urging them to share their locations with friends and families.

“Remember, the numbers of the security agencies are in the security tips you were issued. Please use them in case of emergencies,” he said.

He assured the corps members that the payment of the approved enhancement of their allowances would commence soon.

He urged corps members to play pivotal role in their places of primary assignment as expected of their academic status and respect the culture and tradition of their host communities.

“Your standard of education and acquired skills as well as your spread to all nooks and crannies of the state eminently qualify you to vigorously pursue these ideals.

“You should, therefore, accept your posting as an ineluctable opportunity to honestly serve and sacrifice for your fatherland,” he said.

Eno commended all camp officials and sister agencies, who made the orientation exercise a success.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in Akwa Ibom, Mr Sam Pepple led the governor’s representative to the arena of the closing ceremony.

