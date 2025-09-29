BBNaija S10: Meet top prize winners inside the House

Big Brother Naija has always been more than just the Sunday night eviction drama. Behind the cameras, housemates battle daily in brand-sponsored tasks and challenges that test their creativity, teamwork, and endurance, all while dangling enticing rewards. From cash prizes to hampers, gadgets, and even trips, these tasks often determine who leaves the house richer than they came in, regardless of the N120 million grand prize.

And here’s something viewers sometimes overlook: most of these sponsor challenges are team-based. That means when brands like Godons, Terra, or Guinness run their contests, housemates are split into groups and if your team wins, every member shares in the victory. Add to that the fact that some sponsors return more than once across the season with fresh challenges, and suddenly you have repeating names on the winners’ list. It’s not a mistake; it’s the structure of the game.

This season, a handful of housemates have risen above the rest, consistently dominating sponsor challenges and stacking up enviable wins.

Based on verified task recaps and official leaderboards, here are the housemates with the most confirmed sponsored-task victories in BBNaija Season 10 and the specific tasks that earned them bragging rights.

1. Thelma Lawson — 11 Task Wins

Thelma is the undisputed queen of sponsored tasks this season. With a staggering 11 wins, she has shown consistency, focus, and flair in nearly every brand challenge. Her victories span across Addme, HFM, InvestNaija, BetKing, X7 Skincare, Godons, Terra, Colgate, Morning Fresh, Dano Task, and Lurpak. From wellness campaigns to food brand contests, Thelma proved her versatility and her ability to shine in team settings. It’s no surprise she sits comfortably at the very top of the leaderboard.

2. Mensan — Nine Task Wins

Close on Thelma’s heels is Mensan, who has quietly built a strong resume of nine sponsored-task victories. Known for his strategic thinking and competitiveness, Mensan secured wins in Addme, Golden Penny Semovita, Amatem, InvestNaija, Godons, Terra, Haier Thermocool, Golden Penny Pasta, and Power Oil. Each of these tasks brought him not just bragging rights, but a clear mark as one of the most consistent all-round performers in the house.

3. Faith — Nine Task Wins

Faith also joins the nine-win club, cementing his reputation as one of the season’s biggest accumulators of in-house rewards. His list of conquests includes Carex, Addme, Lurpak, Amatem, Supa Komando, Godons, Terra, Aquafina, Morning Fresh, and Guinness (Week 8). Whether it was physical endurance in Supa Komando or product knowledge challenges from wellness brands like Carex, Faith always brought his A-game, making him one of the most decorated housemates.

4. Dede — Nine Confirmed Task Wins

Dede’s determination has earned her equal footing with Faith and Mensan. With nine wins to her name, she has triumphed in HFM, Amatem, Supa Komando, BetKing, Terra, Pepsi, Guinness (Week 8), and Dano Task. Her performance across both creative and athletic tasks shows why she has remained a solid contender throughout the season, with a balance of brains and brawn in sponsor challenges.

5. The 8-Win Club: Bright Morgan, Isabella, Ivatar, Jason Jae, and Kaybobo

Right below the top four is a cluster of housemates who each secured eight confirmed sponsored-task victories, making them equally deserving of recognition.

Bright Morgan: Lurpak, Golden Penny Semovita, Amatem, X7 Skincare, Haier Thermocool, Pepsi, Travelbeta.

Isabella: Guinness, Lurpak, HFM, Golden Penny Semovita, Godons, Haier Thermocool, Colgate, Power Oil.

Ivatar: Carex, HFM, Golden Penny Semovita, X7 Skincare, Terra, Haier Thermocool.

Jason Jae: Guinness, HFM, Godons, Pepsi, Colgate, Power Oil.

Kaybobo: Addme, Lurpak, HFM, X7 Skincare, Travelbeta, Guinness (Week 8).

Together, this group proved that even without hitting double digits, consistency in task performances can leave housemates walking out of the house significantly richer in experience and rewards.

While the B120 million grand prize remains the ultimate dream, BBNaija Season 10 once again proves that the house is full of opportunities. For many contestants, winning sponsored tasks is just as rewarding as making it to the finale.