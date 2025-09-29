NPFL: Nasarawa United edge Katsina United

Nasarawa United Football Club on Sunday defeated Katsina United 2-0 in their Match Day 6 fixture of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Match Day 6 fixture of the NPFL was played at the Lafia Township Stadium, the home ground of the Nasarawa State club side.

Nasarawa United’s Anas Yusuf and Abubakar Abdullahi scored the decisive goals, securing three points for the home team.

Yusuf’s goal in the 45th minute set the tone, while Abubakar Abdullahi’s strike in the 73rd minute sealed the victory for the solid miners.

The solid miners now top the table with 13 points with the victory, while Katsina United are now fourth on the table with nine points.

The match saw both teams creating goal-scoring chances, but in the end, the hosts’ determination paid off.

In a post-match interview, the Technical Adviser of Nasarawa United, Mbwas Mangut, expressed joy for securing the maximum points in the game against a difficult side.

He appreciated his players for stopping the visiting club from scoring, saying the team is achieving what it has planned gradually as the season progresses.

Mangut explained that NPFL is a marathon race that has just begun, so it is not yet time for celebration.

He said it is a time to plan and continue to do well and better in the matches ahead.

On his part, Azeez Mohammed, Coach of Katsina United, said the better side won because they took their chances.

Mohammed said his team would return to the drawing board and work seriously to ensure they convert their chances to goals in subsequent league matches.