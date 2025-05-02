Baylesa: Four market women abducted, lawmaker speaks

A Member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Selekaye Victor-Ben, has condemned the rising cases of sea pirate attacks and abduction of four market women along the Lobia/Foropa waterways in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area (LGA).

Pirates had on Tuesday attacked a boat conveying market women to Southern Ijaw LGA along the waterways and abducted four women.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the passenger and cargo-laden boat was attacked few minutes after it left the Swali Market Jetty in Yenagoa, the state capital.

It was also learnt that about 12 persons were dispossessed of their valuables and money while four women were taken away into the bush for unknown reasons.

Victor-Ben, who represents Constituency 4 of Southern Ijaw and the Chairman of the State Assembly Committee on Human Rights, described the abduction of the four market women as a cowardly attack on innocent citizens.

According to him: “This is a cowardly attack on innocent citizens, who were simply trying to earn their livelihoods.

“It is not only an affront to our shared humanity but also a grave threat to the peace and economic well-being of our constituency and the entire state.

“I vehemently condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms and stand in solidarity with the families of the victims during this agonizing time.”

Victor-Ben called on the Bayelsa State Government and all relevant security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police Force, to act swiftly and decisively to secure the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted women.

He added: “It is imperative that no stone is left unturned in apprehending these criminal elements and bringing them to justice.

“The safety and security of our waterways are paramount, and urgent steps must be taken to enhance surveillance and patrols to prevent future occurrences of such heinous crimes.

“The people of Southern Ijaw deserve to traverse our waterways without fear of molestation or attack.

“I implore the state government to prioritize the security of our maritime environment and to implement sustainable measures that will guarantee the safety of all those who depend on these routes for their daily sustenance.

“We must collectively work together to ensure that our waterways are safe havens for commerce and transportation, and that such acts of terror are eradicated from our communities.”

