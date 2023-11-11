BayelsaDecides2023: Governor Diri wins his polling unit

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, won his polling unit in the governorship election in the state.

Diri, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, registered at polling unit 004 in his hometown, Sampou.

He polled 218 votes out of the 219 votes cast at the polling unit. The ADP got one vote, while the other political parties scored zero.

Governor Diri is seeking a second term as governor of the state.

The main challenger of Diri and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva, scored zero vote, according to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The result, however, shows that the exercise recorded low turnout of voters as less than a third of the registered voters turned up to cast their ballots.

The polling unit has a total of 750 registered voters, out of whom only 219 turned up for accreditation.

Voting in the polling unit took place amidst tight security in all roads leading to the governor’s hometown.