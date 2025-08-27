Awujale: Ogun constitutes administrative body for Ijebu Ode

The Ogun State Government has constituted an administrative body to superintend over the management of various administrative and traditional responsibilities in Ijebu Ode pending the installation of a new Awujale of Ijebuland.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, announced the development in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Hamzat named Chief Folorunso Sunny Kuku (Ilamuren) as the Chairman of the body, with Chief Oluwaranti Lekan Osifeso (Madassa) to serve as Secretary.

Members of the administrative body include Chief Stepehen Bakare Oluwalogbon (Ilamuren), Chief Bisola Oluneye Okuboyejo (Ilamuren), Chief Funmilola Okunowo (Ilamuren), Prof. Jide Ajayi (Ilamuren), and Chief Tunde Odulaja (Pampa).

Also Read:

Others are Chief Abimbola Okenla (Pampa), Chief Agboola Alausa (Pampa), Chief (Mrs.) Adebisi Oshibogun (Pampa), and Chief Adebisi Adaran (Gbeden) (Ogbeni Odi).

Hamzat said Governor Dapo Abiodun reiterated the commitment of the government to ensuring stability, continuity, and respect for the cherished traditions of Ijebu Ode during the transition period.

He added: “The State Government therefore calls on all sons and daughters of Ijebu land, both at home and in the diaspora, to extend their unflinching support to the constituted Administrative body, as this is a collective responsibility, and the cooperation of all stakeholders is crucial in safeguarding the peace, harmony, and unity that Ijebu land is known for.

“The people are further urged to remain law-abiding, peaceful and support the ongoing process, as government remains resolute in its commitment to transparency, inclusiveness and the preservation of our cultural heritage.”

Post Views: 1