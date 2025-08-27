9th National Youth Games: Over 6,000 athletes, officials confirm participation

The stage is set for the 9th edition of the National Youth Games (NYG) with an impressive turnout of athletes and officials confirmed to participate.

Following the conclusion of the Digital Registration Management (DRM) process, a total of 6,382 individuals representing all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to converge in Asaba, the Delta State capital, from August 29 to September 6, 2025.

The finalised entries for the 9th National Youth Games in Delta State so far include 4,961 athletes, 635 coaches, 386 team officials, and 400 state delegates.

These figures highlight the growing scale and importance of the Games, which continue to serve as a platform for nurturing young sporting talent and fostering unity across Nigeria.

Gombe State is yet to complete DRM procedures for its contingent of 74 participants.

As at press time, the overall figure was officially confirmed at 6,382 registered athletes and officials.

No fewer than 37 sporting events will be contested at this year’s Games, ensuring a wide display of skill, competition, and teamwork across multiple disciplines.

The defending champions, Team Delta, will be aiming to retain their crown but will face strong competition from rival contingents determined to claim this year’s honours.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) stated that the 9th National Youth Games is a celebration of talent, determination, and national unity, as the country witnesses the stars of the future compete for glory in nine days of thrilling action.

