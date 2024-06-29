Aston Villa Women appoint Dutchman as new manager

Aston Villa have appointed Dutchman Robert de Pauw as their new manager.



Former Bayer Leverkusen and FC Twente boss De Pauw, 42, has signed a three-year deal with the option of a further year and replaces Carla Ward, who stepped down from the role last month.



De Pauw, who has also worked with the Dutch FA as a youth coach has spent the last two years at Leverkusen having led FC Twente to the Dutch league and cup double in 2022.



Villa’s head of women’s football Lee Billiard said: “After an extremely methodical and extensive managerial search, we are delighted to welcome Robert to Aston Villa Football Club.



“The process we used in order to find the best fit for the managerial position took some time and included a thorough search of the best leagues in women’s football.”



Billiard added: “This detailed procedure led us to Robert, who we know has a clear philosophy and has an insatiable hunger to implement a winning culture at the football club.

“His development of senior players and younger players, both domestically and internationally, speaks for itself and we are excited to see him get started.”



Ward departed Villa at the end of last season after three years in charge in order to take a break from the game having led the club to a fifth place in the Women’s Super League, their best-ever finish.