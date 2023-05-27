As Mr President retires, by Prof Abdullahi Danladi

It is on history of Nigerian politics that no single person has enjoyed the support and expectation of the Nigerian masses like president Buhari did.

He was seen as a messiah from the adversities of President Jonathan’s government.

How the common man was made to contribute monetarily to the campaign funding of Muhammadu Buhari is still fresh in their minds. People saw it as religious onus to elect their redeemer so that they will live evocative and purposeful live.

The campaign promises centered on poverty eradication, tackling insecurity and checkmating corruption. Many died while rejoicing the victory of their rescuer. Initially and well in to his tenure, it was seen as a crime to disparage any action by the government of Buhari. Now that the curtain is drawing, those staunch supporters and fogies have totally and openly abandoned the wrecked ship of the government.

Many theories have been put forward as to the reasons of the miscarriage of General Buhari in delivering Nigeria to the Promised Land. Some attribute it to the lack of professionalism in selecting the cabinet and ill conception of the policies on which the government was run. Some saw the problem of nepotism and lack of the will to checkmate the bizarre corrupt activities of the government officials. All these could be contributory factors in the unforgivable and successful failure of the Buhari administration. However, there can be another dimension to the theories what could have been the reasons of Mr. Buhari’s failures.

Few months in to his administration, Buhari was contracted by America and illegal state of Israel through their proxy Saudi Arabia to descend on the Islamic Movement under the leadership of his eminence Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky. It is no more news that between 12th and 15th December, 2015, president Buhari let loose his trigger happy Nigerian Army who went on killing spree in Zaria. This action of Mr. President, has written his name and that of Nigeria on the black pages of human history. Over a thousand armless people including babies, lactating mothers with their children, old and promising youths were killed openly. The house of Sheikh Zakzaky was burnt and demolished along with his 70 year old elder sister. Copies of the Holy Quran were destroyed along other religious books. Similarly, the Fudiya Islamic Centre and Husainiyya Baqiyatullah all in Zaria were ransacked, burnt and demolished by the “popular” government of that time. The bodies of martyrs were dumped in mass graves along with some injured that were still alive and pronouncing “La ilaha illallah Muhammadur Rasulullah” (meaning: there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah). Unfortunately, the massacre was celebrated by the ignorant as a religious cleansing of the Shia. It may be recalled that one of the leaders of the misinformed and spiritually void people was quoted saying no matter what failure Buhari has achieved, he has done well for them for killing the Shiites.

Now that the game is over for Buhari and his cohorts, let us ask: what have you achieved in the killings you supervised? To what extent have you succeeded in eliminating the Shiites? Have you been able to curtail the spread of Shia in Nigeria? Yes you have killed a few thousands. How does that compare with the population of the Shia in Nigeria? As for the spread of Shiism, you crime has succeeded in making the Islamic Movement more popular in Nigeria and beyond. Many people who were hitherto oblivious or ignorant of the call and mission of Sheikh Zakzaky of establishing the Divine message of Allah as brought and commanded by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (sawa) have now come to understand and identify with him and the Movement.

The recent apology and call for forgiveness to say the least is absurd. Does your apology apply to the Shia, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, his wife Malama Zeenah and other faithful that you have rendered widows and orphans? Will common sense (where available) agree that you kill thousands of innocent people because of their religious believes and then just casually say sorry to the press while celebrating Eid? Do you think Sheikh Zakzaky can simply write off the killing of his additional three biological sons in his presence and dragging his bullet ridden body over the corpses the slain sons and the thousands of his steady fast, respected disciples and followers? Do you think Malama Zeenah (his wife) can simply forget how you killed her six sons and showered her abdomen with live bullets? Where will you see the families that have been wiped out completely to apologize to them? What of the widows and the orphans that are dearly missing their loved ones as a result of your crimes? What answer do you have for Allah about the discretion of His Holy Qurans and other Islamic books? Do not forget that Sheikh and his wife are still languishing in pains of your bullets in their bodies and your refusals to allow them seek medical attention outside the country by denying them their travel documents. These crimes have been inscribed on the walls of our hearts and cannot be deleted by few careless remarks.

Mr. President, as you plan to retire to Daura, you will surely be disturbed by the Shias there, who will continue to conduct their peaceful activities. In case you fail to bear the Daura environment and decide to go back home to Niger Republic, the Shia there will also disturb you with their known peaceful activities. The spirit of those killed by your government will continue to torment you for the rest of your life, and on the Day of Judgment, when we assemble before Allah (the All-knowing), the results of our actions will be made available. It is then the righteous will be sorted from the evil and will be rewarded accordingly and made to retire eternally to their fates.