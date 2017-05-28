LATEST NEWS:
11. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Bowale OdutolaJune 11, 20172min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Dalung summons NFF over Super Eagles

FootballSport

Solanke wins Under-20 World Cup Golden Ball

Sport

Nadal reclaims French Open throne with brutal defeat of Wawrinka

FootballSport

England beat Venezuela to win FIFA U-20 World Cup

Sport

Injury forces Sharapova out of Wimbledon qualifier

FootballSport

Eguaveon’s resignation a product of a corrupt system – Odegbami, others

FootballSport

Alexis Sanchez set to dump Arsenal

FootballSport

Aregbesola names Ogunjobi Special Assistant

Taiwo-Ogunjobi-e1494014552701.jpg
Ogunjobi, who is the Pillar of Sports in the state, the Chairman Osun State Football Association and the immediate past Chairman of Osun United Football Club, collected his letter of appointment from the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti

The Osun State Governor, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, has appointed a former Secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation, Chief Taiwo Joseph Ogunjobi, as his Special Assistant on Football Matters.
Aregbesola noted that Ogunjobi’s appointment was based on merit and the conviction that his wealth of experience and contributions would add value to the efforts of his administration to impact positively on the lives of the people of the state through football.
Ogunjobi, who is the Pillar of Sports in the state, the Chairman Osun State Football Association and the immediate past Chairman of Osun United Football Club, collected his letter of appointment from the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti.
“I am pleased to inform you that the Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola has approved your appointment as Special Assistant to the Governor on Football Matters. While congratulating you on this well deserved appointment, the State Government counts much on you that this elevation would enhance your performance with a view of moving the State of Osun to greater heights,” Ogunjobi’s appointment letter reads.
Ogunjobi thanked Aregbesola, for the appointment and promised to work towards actualization of the vision of the Governor through football.
“I’m honoured and privilege to serve my state, and pledged to work towards the actualization of the vision of the governor to take the State of Osun to the next level through football.”


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousDalung summons NFF over Super Eagles

nextSERAP asks Court to order FG, Fashola to provide free pre-paid meters to all Nigerians  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

SERAP asks Court to order FG, Fashola to provide free pre-paid meters to all Nigerians  

Photo News: See Billionaire kidnapper, his gang members, houses, weapons

Arik Air shareholders in talks with foreign investor to offset debts

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements