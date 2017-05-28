Dalung summons NFF over Super Eagles

LATEST NEWS:
Bowale OdutolaJune 11, 20172min0

Solomon-Dalung-1-e1470717434869.jpg
This is coming on the heels of the Super Eagles 2-0 loss to South Africa in Uyo at the weekend

The Miister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung is to hold an emergency meeting with the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday.
The Minister has however called on football lovers and Nigerians to collectively support the Super Eagles in their quest for an Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup tickets.
Dalung said: “This is a temporary setback which is surmountable. We need to sit with the technical Committee and crew to find out the immediate and remote causes of this setback.
“We have very young talented players in the Super Eagles and we trust that with more hard work and determination, this result can be reversed when we go to South Africa.
“This is just the beginning of a long journey. The Super Eagles will definitely be in Cameroon because we can’t afford to be absent at the Africa Cup of Nations for a third consecutive time. We must do all within our means to support the team when they win and when there’s a setback. We will ensure that no stone is left unturned in our pursuit of a ticket to Cameroon.”


