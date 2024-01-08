Another Abia Lawmaker denies receiving FG’s rice

A member of the House of Representatives, Victor Ogene (LP-Abia) has denied receiving bags of rice from the Federal Government, as palliative for his constituents.

Ogene made the denial when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Abuja.

“There is an ongoing palliative; I am sure you are aware that governors and states have gotten palliatives throughout the country to give to their people” affirmed the Lawmaker.

Ogene acknowledged that there was a proposal to give grains to Federal constituencies.

“As we speak, the process has not been concluded, “If some members have received, I have not received.



“The last communication on those issues was that the contractor should liaise with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security between January 2 and January 5 for a bill of quantity,” he said.

He said the needs of Federal constituencies differ from each other.

Ogene stated: “Someone in the North might require millet, which is a grain, while somebody else might prefer beans.



“We are talking about this thing as if somebody went somewhere and mopped up all the rice and started distributing it to members.

“Members were asked to suggest grains; some people even put garri and rice,” he said.

He added: “We also bought rice during Christmas to give because, in some areas, you cannot wait to get the palliative, and some members equally bought with their money to give to their constituencies.

“But on this one, if the President gave rice in his personal capacity, I am not aware of that.

“I do know there are processes for the government to give grain to our constituents, but so far, I have not received it.”