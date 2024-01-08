Asharami Energy Senegal solar solution saves orphanage 500,000 CFA monthly power bills

Asharami Energy Senegal, a Sahara Group Company has delivered a clean and sustainable solar powered energy solution to the Daaray Serigne Saliou Mbacke orphanage, saving the facility up to 500,000 CFA in monthly electricity bills.

A foremost orphanage located in, Kounoune, Daaray Serigne Saliou Mbacke orphanage is home to more than 100 children.

Implemented in collaboration with the Sahara Foundation, the project reinforces Sahara Group’s commitment to promoting clean and sustainable energy across its locations in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Asharami Energy Senegal is a leading provider of energy solutions, facilitating access to top quality petroleum products which contribute to powering socio-economic activities in the West African nation.

According to Nana Yaw Asare Adu, Country Manager, Asharami Energy, the project involved installation of 24 solar panels and 24 solar powered batteries to power all electrical appliances in the orphanage including air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machine, among others.

“Asharami Energy Senegal is delighted to have been given the privilege to bring energy to life responsibly to the orphanage to ensure seamless operations to drive uninterrupted learning, fun and laughter for the children. Through this project we are saving the orphanage more than 500,000FCFA in monthly electricity bills and we are excited to be making a difference in the lives of the wonderful children at the orphanage,” he said.

Speaking on the company’s commitment to transforming lives in Senegal, Awa Diouf, Business Development Officer, Asharami Energy Senegal would continue to explore implementation of critical projects with the Sahara Foundation and other stakeholders in Senegal to enhance social impact and sustainable development.

Commending Asharami Energy for “lighting up the orphanage with the power of the sun”, Ndeye Awa Sadio the donation, Ndeye Awa Sadio, founder said the project would ease the burden of electricity bills and give the orphanage an opportunity to plan effectively in the best interest of the children.

Sadio said the solar solution would give the orphanage the opportunity to plough what would have been expended on electricity bills into other crucial operational requirements at the facility.

“On behalf of our exceptional children, we would like to thank Asharami Energy Senegal and the Sahara Foundation for this truly remarkable project. Access to more power can only mean wings to the aspirations of our children and excellent service delivery in our facility. We are excited about the future of our orphanage and its capacity to shape the lives of the children we serve. Thank you so much, Asharami Energy Senegal,” said Sadio.