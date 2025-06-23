Amotekun arrests suspected killer of APC ward chairman in Ondo

The Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, has arrested the suspected killer of Nelson Adepoyigi, All Progressives Congress Chairman in Ward 5, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adepoyigi was abducted by gunmen on Monday, May 13, while parking his vehicle at his residence along Ifon/Owo Road in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose.

Adetunji Adeleye, State Commander, Amotekun Corps, disclosed this on Monday in Akure during the parade of 32 suspects arrested for different crimes across the state.

According to Adeleye, “the suspect has confessed and taken us back into the forest where we recovered the body of the deceased and items taken from the family.

“We have handed the body and items over to the family.

“In the last two weeks in the state, we have been able to ensure that there is no ransom paid for kidnapping, which remains the position of the people and government of Ondo State.

“On kidnapping, we have 10 suspects and majority of them have victims who identified them.

“We have two robbery suspects, also with the victims who identified them, while we have one suspect each for rape and anti-grazing.

“From this analysis, I want to say that Ondo State is relatively peaceful.

“We want to assure farmers, especially, that in line with the directives of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Amotekun rangers remain domiciled in the forest,” he said.

Adeleye urged residents of the state to go about their normal duties and report suspicious movements to the Amotekun Corps.

