Ambode restates commitment to sports development

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has restated his administration’s commitment to sports development as a strategic tool to position and empower Lagosians to harness entrepreneurial benefits in sports enterprise either as participants or in other beneficial categories.

Ambode spoke in Lagos on Tuesday at the finals of the 12th Edition of the Lagos HoS Football Cup held among Ministries, Agencies and Departments, including Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in the State and both in the female and male categories.

He also promised to ensure that the glory of the State as the primary centre for sport activities is restored.

The Governor noted that towards achieving these objectives, the State Government has already commenced the development and rehabilitation of sports facilities across the State as well as promotion of sporting activities in the five administrative divisions of the State.

He commended the spirit of sportsmanship that has since been entrenched in the entire workforce of the State Civil Service as exemplified by the cordiality and team spirit displayed by the various opposing teams.

Ambode said: “I am happy to observe the spirit of sportsmanship has become grounded in the entire workforce of the Lagos State Civil Service. There is no better way to exemplify this than to note the cordiality and team spirit displayed by the various opposing teams from the participating Ministries and Agencies in the male and female categories of the 12th edition of the HoS Cup.”

Governor Ambode also commended the entire workforce in the State for enabling the HoS Cup Competition to take on a life of its own through the enthusiastic participation of Ministries and Agencies over the years, adding that this year’s edition is unique as it has been organised to honour the State Head of Service, Olabowale Ademola, as she prepares to exit the State Public Service.

His words: “I use this opportunity to commend the Head of Service, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola, for the standard this competition has attained including the initiative of setting up a Local Organising Committee to ensure fair play through strict adherence to the rules and regulations guiding the Competition. The resultant effect as we can see is the provision of a proprietary brand logo with support from private sector organisations and also the award of medals to participating finalists apart from the overall trophy that is presented to the deserving overall winner.”

Earlier, the State Head of Service noted that the tournament has lived up to the ideals and expectations of its founding fathers as many talents have since been discovered through the games and such talents have contributed to the growth and development of sports in the State.

Ademola urged the State Public Service to continue to work hard towards actualising the vision of the State Government in its quest to move the State to the next level.