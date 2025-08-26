Alleged $44m Fraudulent Transfer: Ex-NSIPA boss threatens suit against Tunde Ednut

Hajia Halima Shehu, former National Coordinator of Nigerian Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), has threatened legal action against a blogger, Tunde Ednut, over an allegation that she fraudulently transferred $44 million.

She said she would sue and seek substantial damages against him if he fails within seven days to retract the defamatory publication, apologise, and indemnify her.

Dr. Abdul Mahmud, the lawyer to Shehu, in a letter addressed to Ednut, said the blogger on August 16, 2025 published on his Instagram handle: @mazitundeednut, the “false, malicious, and grossly defamatory statement” concerning his client.

The letter, also signed by two other lawyers, Seun Awolade and Ojonugwa Ogwuche, was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mahmud said that in the defamatory publication, Ednut alleged that Shehu transferred $44 million of government funds into her personal accounts, while heading NSIPA.

The blogger, according to the lawyer, claimed that when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested Shehu over the unlawful transfer, she claimed that the fund was mistakenly moved into her four personal accounts.

The letter added: “This publication was deliberately calculated to damage our Client’s reputation, unjustly expose her to hatred, contempt, and ridicule.

“It falsely portrayed her as a dishonest public official who misappropriated public funds.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no anti-corruption agency, including the EFCC you referenced in your defamatory post, nor any court of competent jurisdiction, has, at any time, indicted, tried, or convicted our client of any financial impropriety.

“Your publication was reckless, unfounded, and defamatory.”

Mahmud said his client is a distinguished and respected public servant who has devoted decades of her professional life to public administration, financial management, and poverty alleviation initiatives.

He said his client had served with distinction in senior positions within the Nigerian public sector consistently, demonstrating integrity, commitment to social development, and exemplary leadership.

He added: “Prior to your reckless publication, our Client was widely regarded by right-thinking members of society as a reputable, law-abiding, and principled public servant.

“She was known for her hard work, honesty, and dedication to advancing the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians.”

Accordingly, the lawyer demanded that the blogger should desist from further publishing and sharing the said defamatory statement concerning his client.

He said Ednut should deliver a written undertaking, addressed to his office, providing full assurance that he would desist from circulating the defamatory statement.

The lawyer also demanded “a published retraction and apology, in the same manner and medium through which the defamatory statement was originally disseminated”.

He said the retraction should clearly state that the allegations made against his client were false.

Mahmud also demanded that the blogger should indemnify his client in respect of all costs, expenses, and damages incurred in protecting and defending her reputation.

He added: “Unless we receive your full compliance with the above demands within seven (7) days of your receipt of this letter, we have our Client’s firm instructions to proceed against you in a court of competent jurisdiction for defamation.

“We shall seek substantial damages, injunctive reliefs, interest, and costs, without further recourse to you.

“Be properly advised.”

