Akeredolu: Makinde declares three-day mourning, flags fly at half-mast

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared three days of state mourning in honour of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, who was governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday morning in Germany, where he had gone for medical treatment.

He has been replaced as Ondo State governor by his erstwhile deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Also Read:

The directive of Makinde, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, is contained in a statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Makinde said that all flags at public offices in Oyo state would be flown at half mast for three days.

He had, on Wednesday evening, alongside the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, visited the Ibadan home of the late Akeredolu.