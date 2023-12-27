Aiyedatiwa appoints  CPS, others

Ondo state governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has appointed Ebenezer Adeniyan as his Chief Press Secretary.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in on Wednesday following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Other appointments announced in a statement by Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Omojuwa Olusegun, in Akure, include Smart Omodunbi Jnr.- Special Assistant to the Governor (Political Matters), Abire Sunday Olugbenga (New Media) Special Assistant to the Governor, Miss Motunrayo Oyedele (Photography) Special Assistant to the Governor and Dr. Temitayo Iperepolu (Domestic and Government House), Special Assistant to the Governor.

Omojuwa said that the appointments take immediate effect.