Again FG denounces claims of genocide against Christians

The Federal Government has strongly denounced the recent comments by a U.S. Senator Ted Cruz alleging genocide and targeted killings of Christians in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, described the claims as false, misleading, and not reflective of the reality on the ground.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with U.S.-based Fox News, the Minister firmly rejected the allegations.

In a statement by Idris’ Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim on Wednesday in Abuja, the minister

said: “this is not the reflection of what is on the ground. I mean it’s false where you say over 20,000 churches have been burned.

“It’s also false if you say 52,000 (Christians killed). Where did he get those numbers from? I think this is absolutely absurd. It’s not supported by any facts whatsoever. The Nigerian government rejects that.

“No Nigerian officials will willingly, deliberately indulge in the act of siding with violent extremists to target any particular religion in this country. This is absolutely false”.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to religious freedom and peaceful coexistence, adding that Nigeria is a multi-faith country, meaning that it’s a country that has multiple religions.

“Nigeria is a very tolerant country. The government of Nigeria is committed to ensuring that there is religious freedom in this country”.

He, however, acknowledged the challenges of violent extremism that affect all Nigerians regardless of faith.

“It’s unfortunate, sadly, that some of these extremists have killed a number of Christians and a number of Muslims almost everywhere this violent extremism has support.

“So, it’s not true. We find that to be very unfortunate. It’s despicable, it’s not right. This is absolutely false to say that there is a calculated or a deliberate attempt to kill a particular religious group; it’s not correct,” Idris said.

The federal government, he said, is reassuring its citizens and the international community that the security forces remain committed to combating terrorism and banditry in all forms, and will continue to protect every Nigerian without discrimination.