 Reps condemn US bill alleging state-sponsored genocide against Christians in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has condemned a bill by US lawmakers seeking to hold Nigerian government officials accountable for “facilitating the mass murder of Christians”.

Condemnation was sequel to the motion sponsored by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu and 359 lawmakers.

The lawmakers in their resolution said there is no state-sponsored persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Moving the motion, Kalu said the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recently recommended Nigeria for Country of Particular Concern (CPC) designation, citing persistent violations and state failures to protect against non-state actor abuses.

He said Nigeria’s constitution guarantees freedom of thought, conscience and religion and bars adoption of a state religion, and that successive administrations, security agencies, faith leaders and civil society continue to undertake measures to protect all worshippers and prosecute offenders, as reflected in the US Department of State’s 2023 country chapter and prior reports.

Kalu said the nation’s insecurity is complex, driven by insurgency, criminal banditry, farmer-herder conflict, separatist violence and communal disputes, affecting citizens of all faiths, with international reporting attributing a significant share of fatalities to terrorist groups and criminal gangs rather than state policy or a single religious dynamic.

The deputy speaker said external legislative actions “based on incomplete or decontextualised assessments” risk undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty, misrepresenting facts, straining strategic relations, and unintentionally emboldening violent actors.

In his contribution, Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, said the bill has scaled second reading in the US senate, and if it is passed into law, it will cost the country more resources to reverse

“There is an agenda designed to mark the progress made so far in Nigeria’s democracy,” he said.

Hon. Oluwole Oke said the US senate denied Nigerians and Nigerian missions attendance in the bill’s public hearing.

“It is a deliberate attempt to damage Nigeria’s image,” he said.