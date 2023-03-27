AFCON: Super Eagles beat hosts, Guinea Bissau

The Super Eagles Monday in Bissau beat hosts Guinea Bissau 1-0 to reclaim leadership of Group A in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Moses Simon’s penalty kick after 29 minutes gave the Nigerian senior men’s football team the needed win to move to nine points after four matches.

They have now upstaged from the apex position Guinea Bissau who toppled them last Friday in Abuja with a 1-0 win.

Guinea Bissau are with seven points from four matches and in second place, ahead of Sierra Leone who have five points from four matches.

Nigeria’s next match is with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a Match Day 5 fixture. NAN