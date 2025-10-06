Adamawa woos investors, entrepreneurs, others

The Adamawa State Government has called on investors, entrepreneurs, and captains of industry to invest in the state to increase profits and expand their businesses, thereby achieving financial stability.

The State Governor, Ahmad Fintiri, made the call at the Adamawa Special Day at the 2025 Abuja International Trade Fair, in Abuja on Monday.

Fintiri stated that the state was safe, free, and conducive to business, advising investors to capitalize on the favorable investment environment to achieve their goals.

“I stand with a deep sense of pride in what Adamawa has displayed at this year’s trade fair, a rare blend of enterprise, innovation and cultural strength.

“Our presence here is more than a participation; it is a statement that Adamawa is open for business, alive with ideas and ready to lead in Nigeria’s new economic frontier.

“The vision of our government will continue to inspire industrial growth, infrastructure renewal and opportunities for our youths.

“Our efforts have created an enabling environment for trade and investment to flourish across our local governments,” he said.

Fintiri thanked the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), participants, and everyone who made the fair remarkable and successful.

The governor was represented by Mr Musa Kiri, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government Affairs of the state.

Mr. Agabaidu Jideani, Director-General of the ACCI, stated that the chamber was prepared to collaborate with the Adamawa government to develop policies, attract investments, and create an enabling environment.

Jideani stated that the partnership would bring tangible prosperity to the state.

“We believe that the partnership between ACCI and Adamawa can unlock trade corridors, strengthen industrial capacity and build a brighter and more inclusive economy for Nigeria.

He said that the theme of the fair, tagged “Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives and Taxation”, resonated strongly with Adamawa’s development priorities.

“Sustainability is at the heart of agriculture, renewable energy, solid minerals and small business growth sectors, where Adamawa has undeniable comparative advantages.

“With improved trade infrastructure, mobility and investment incentives, these resources can be transformed into engines of wealth creation for the state and the nation.

“We are proud to host you here as you showcased your rich potentials to the business community in Abuja, Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fair commenced on September 25 and ended on October 6, 2025.