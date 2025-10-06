Erotic Monday Night: A good finish to solo play, by Tiwa Says

It is often said that no one can like you better than you like yourself. The same way no one can serve you better than you serve yourself. I find this to be very true. Not even one’s parents can love one better than one’s self.

The average human is selfish. And no matter how much someone professes to know you, you’re the only one who truly knows you. There are parts of us that we hide from people because we don’t want to be vulnerable. But you cannot hide from yourself.

If no one understands you, you should be able to understand yourself and know what you want. In this day and age though, you find a lot of people living in self denial of who they are. If you can’t accept yourself as you are, how much more other people.

I have always been a firm believer in being authentic. It is okay not to be liked by everyone. But you have to like yourself.

There are seasons in life when you have to go solo. In these seasons, you need to learn to grow and bloom alone. Without any form of outside validation or motivation.

We’ve all been through these seasons at some point in our lives. It not only helps to build character, it also helps you to be self sufficient.

Will it be weird if I direct this to sex as well? Sometimes you just want to discover your body and experience your pleasure alone, especially if you think of all the complications that come with relationships. It is easier to unwind with toys once in a while.

That is what I was doing this quiet Saturday evening. I had my bullet at its lowest frequency between my legs. The sensation flowed through my body and I revelled in it. It helped that I had my sex playlist playing in the background and a glass of wine by my bedside. The evening couldn’t get any better. I was about to find out otherwise.

As I moaned softly, I didn’t realise someone had come in until I felt wet kisses on my feet. I was a bit startled initially. Then I saw Rotimi and remembered I had given him a key to the flat.

He took his time kissing and licking my feet. It was his thing. He moved up gradually, placing kisses on my inner thighs till he got to my coochie. He took in my sweet pussy smell, inhaling deeply then he used his tongue to trace the inner lips of my coochie.

He tickled and sucked on my clitoris while also fingering me. His fingers were wet with my juice as he put it in and out of my honey pot.

We got in the 69 position and I sucked his hard dick. He tasted good. As I sucked his dick, I caressed his balls. This got him very excited. I must have cum twice before I pulled him on top of me.

With my legs wide and raised high, he entered me. He thrust hard and fast and I was screaming all the way. I squeezed his butt as he fucked me. It was hard like his dick. I lifted my waist to meet his strokes, as I felt myself cuming again. I held him tight and moaned loudly. He came shortly afterwards. Talk about a good finish to my solo pleasure.

