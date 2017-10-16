Abraham can become Chelsea star – Swansea captain 

On-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been backed to become a star at Stamford Bridge by his Swansea teammate Leon Britton.

Abraham scored twice on Saturday to help the Swans, the team he is spending the season on loan at, secure a 2-0 win against Huddersfield – the club’s first home win of the campaign.

Abraham now has four goals in eight Premier League matches following on from last season where he netted 26 times on loan at Championship side Bristol City.

After seeing the striker, who has recently turned 20, prove himself in the Championship and now, seemingly, in the Premier League too Britton believes Abraham can buck the trend and return to Chelsea to become a regular for the west Londoners.

“It is difficult at Chelsea,” Britton said. “We have seen a lot of players who have left and have had big careers. But I don’t see why Tammy can’t make it there.

“The top teams always create a lot of chances and Tammy is a very good finisher. If you give him those chances, he will score the goals.

“He has come here to prove to Chelsea that he can do it in the Premier League with a team who are not at the standard of Chelsea. If he does that, I don’t see why he can’t go back and break through and have a long career there.

“He reminds me of someone I played with at West Ham, Jermain Defoe, in terms of the hunger to score. He just wants to get on the end of everything.”