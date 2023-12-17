75-year-old grandma nabbed, illicit drug recovered from roof of car dealer’s home + Video

A 75-year-old grandma, Sekinat Soremekun, has been nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for dealing in illicit drugs.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, she was arrested on December 15, 2023.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the arrest of Soremekun, said at the time of her arrest in the Oshodi area of Lagos State, quantities of cannabis and litres of codeine syrup were recovered from her.

She claimed her son, Segun, who is now at large, supplied her the illicit substances, which she retailed.

In Imo State, operatives on patrol along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway on December 14 intercepted a way-billed consignment containing cocaine weighing 2.287kg.

The shipment, from Lagos, was concealed in cellophane condoms, and heading to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A suspect, Isaac Okoh, 45, has already been arrested.

No fewer than 10 jumbo bags of cannabis weighing 100kg were recovered from the ceiling of a dealer, Ibrahim Yahaya, 35, when his house was raided in the Tudun Kofa area of Lafia, Nasarawa State on December 15, while he was also arrested.

At the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, over 1.5 million pills of tramadol 225mg and rohypnol were intercepted in a cargo going to South Africa by NDLEA operatives in collaboration with personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

Two suspects: Bada Olanrewaju Akorede and Amusan Olufela Sharafadeen, have so far been taken into custody in connection with the consignment, which consists: 1,050,000 pills of tramadol 225mg and 510,000 tablets of rohypnol.

At the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, operatives on December 15, 2023 intercepted a consignment of 1,496 bottles of codeine syrup at AYA area of the city, while a suspect, Ozioma Enoja, 31, was arrested in a follow up operation.

Another consignment of 400 bottles of the same opioid from Port Harcourt, Rivers State was also seized along Abaji-Abuja Expressway on December 16, after which a suspect, Bala Ishaq, was arrested during a follow up operation at Zuba motor park.

While 17 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 195.8kg stored in a bush at Gbanke village, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo state was recovered by NDLEA operatives on December 13, anti-narcotic officers in Ogun State intercepted two suspects: Edun Olowokou and Tunde Elijah, at Alamutu Roundabout area of Abeokuta with bags of same psychoactive substance weighing 279kg.

In Borno State, NDLEA officers on December 12 arrested Bukar Ali, 29, and Abacha Alhaji Fantami, 20, with 171kg of cannabis at Ngamdu, Kaga LGA, while three suspects: Jamilu Haruna, 22; Mohammed Hassan, 23; and Aminu Umar, 50, were nabbed with 57kg cannabis on December 13 at Tsafe checkpoint, Zamfara State, when they were on their way to Zurumi, a village known as a bandits enclave.

At least four suspects: Ezekiel Monday Thompson, 56; Hezekiah Ime, 20; Nsikak Okon Jonah, 39; and Chidi Kalu, 44, were arrested with a total of 121kg cannabis and 5.1grams of methamphetamine in parts of Cross River State on December 10.

The War Against Drug Abuse advocacy campaign of the Agency continued in equal measure in schools, markets, worship places and others across the country in the past week.

Some of them included WADA advocacy lecture for students of St. Margaret High School, Ilesa, Osun State; students of Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu, Ogun State; students of Wesley Model Primary and Secondary School, Badagry, Lagos State; and students and staff of Government Junior Secondary School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Yaryasa, Tudun Wada LGA, Kano State.