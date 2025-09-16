7,000 Nigerian tourists visited Zanzibar in 2024 – Tanzania Envoy

The Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Selestine Kakele, has revealed that more Nigerians are choosing Zanzibar as a holiday destination, with the number of tourists increasing to 7,000 in 2024 from 5,000 in 2023.

Kakele disclosed this on the sidelines of the ongoing 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market (AFTM) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day expo, organised by Akwaaba African Travel Ltd in partnership with Wakanow, Air Peace, Interswitch, Lagos State, and the Gambia, will end on September 16.

Kakele said that the steady growth in Nigerian visitors reflected Zanzibar’s appeal as a cultural and leisure hotspot.

“Our numbers are increasing on a yearly basis.

“In 2023, we attracted more than 5,000 Nigerians who went to Zanzibar as tourists. Last year the number grew to 7,000,” he said.

The envoy said Tanzania was also promoting other destinations, including the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Serengeti, and Mount Kilimanjaro, as major attractions for African travelers.

“If you have never been to Serengeti, then you are not ready for safari,” he said.

Kakele noted that direct air connectivity had been a long-standing challenge for travellers, and announced that Air Tanzania would launch its maiden flight between Dar es Salaam and Lagos on September 19.

While acknowledging concerns about the high cost of intra-African travel, he noted that Tanzania had implemented tourism-friendly policies and was working to encourage service providers to maintain competitive prices.

Kakele pledged stronger engagement at future editions of Akwaaba.

He added that while government tourism bodies participated actively this year, Tanzania would push for greater involvement of the private sector.

NAN also reports that AFTM, which opened with exhibitions, has featured a culinary competition tagged the ‘Jollof Rice War,’ a B2B session, dance presentations from the Calabar Carnival Festival and Ekpe masqueraders, raffle draws and panels.

