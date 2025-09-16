Atiku not in touch with Nigeria’s progress – Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed recent criticisms by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on rising hunger, asserting that Nigeria is making steady economic progress under President Bola Tinubu that he was not aware of.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President in Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday.

Onanuga described Abubakar’s comments on hunger and possible revolution as “cheap talk” disconnected from Nigeria’s current trajectory.

He said: “Talk is cheap.

“Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his handlers are clearly out of touch with the positive developments currently unfolding in our country.

“Their claim that hunger is ravaging Nigeria, and their comparison of our situation to the unrest in France before the 1789 Revolution or the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, is grossly misleading.”

Onanuga argued that recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) contradicts Abubakar’s assertions.

He added: “Their latest statement demonstrates a disconnect from the authentic Nigerian reality, as recent data tells a different story.

“Just today, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its figures for August, showing that headline inflation has declined for the fifth consecutive month.”

The NBS also reported a record trade surplus, with non-oil exports now nearly matching crude oil at a 48:52 ratio.

Onanuga said over the weekend, the NBS also reported a record trade surplus, with the contribution of non-oil exports to our trade balance now nearly matching that of crude oil at a ratio of 48:52 per cent.

He further stated that Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves are nearing $42 billion, up from $32 billion when Tinubu took office.

He said: “When President Tinubu assumed office, reserves stood at $32 billion, much of it encumbered.

“This administration has since cleared over $7 billion, including $800 million owed to airlines.”

The presidential spokesman stressed that revenue has significantly improved, allowing states to pay salaries and pensions on time while funding capital and social projects.

Onanuga noted that the level of financial stability under Tinubu has not been seen in years.

He said that while Nigeria moves forward, Abubakar and his party remain locked in the past.

He said: “Ironically, many of the challenges we face today stem from the economic mismanagement during the PDP years, when Atiku was Vice President.

“President Tinubu and his team are working relentlessly to correct those errors, with bold reforms.

“After just two years and five months in office, we are proud of the progress being made under President Tinubu’s leadership.”

According to Onanuga, Nigerians can see and feel the positive changes in the country under Tinubu

He added that Abubakar and his allies might choose to ignore the gains, but Nigerians can see and feel the positive changes taking place across the nation.

