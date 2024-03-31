10-year-old boy allegedly strangles playmate to death

A 10-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly strangling to death another 10-year-old boy when a fight broke out as they played in a neighbourhood in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Saturday.

The suspect and other children, including the deceased, were said to be playing football on Oluwole Street, Powerline line area of Ejigbo when an argument degenerated into a fight.

According to Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, the mother of the deceased reported the matter at Ejigbo Police Division on Friday.

He said: “The complaint was received on March 28, 2024 at about 6.20pm by the mother of the deceased whose shop is situated where the children were playing football.

“She said during the fight, Ezekiel held her son in the neck and strangulated him until he died.

“A team of detectives visited the scene, where photograph of the corpse was taken and the body taken to the General Hospital Isolo, where doctors confirmed him dead.

“The body was transferred to the mortuary for post mortem examination.

“The suspect is in police custody and investigation continues.”