Why I broke up with Naira Marley’s sister — Zinoleesky

Marlian record signee and musician Zinoleesky has confirmed that he is no longer dating his boss Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi.

The singer made this revelation in a conversation with Seye Banks on Soundcity Radio 98.5FM in Lagos State.

The singer confirmed that he is now single.

The host jokingly taunted him about how he was able to tell Naira Marley what was going on because men are typically concerned about who their sisters are dating.

Zinoleesky claimed he didn’t need to offer so much explanation to his boss after splitting up with his sister.

The singer revealed that Shubomi wasn’t his spec and that knowing too many people is a turn-off for him.

He said: “First of all, I don’t like girls that know too many people.

“Once you know this person, that person, I won’t feel safe around you.”