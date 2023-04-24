Tottenham sack interim head coach Cristian Stellini

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked interim head coach Cristian Stellini after just four games in charge.

The Italian gaffer took over as acting first-team manager in the wake of Antonio Conte’s departure last month.

But he oversaw a horrendous 6-1 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Stellini won just one of his four games as acting head coach – scraping a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion – as Spurs also drew with Everton and lost to Bournemouth under his wing.

The 48-year-old served as Conte’s assistant in North London and surprisingly stayed on when his compatriot departed, but he will swiftly follow him out of the door in another farcical episode for the Lilywhites.

Ryan Mason – who was promoted to assistant head coach under Stellini – will now take over as first-team manager for the second time, having also seen out the 2020-21 season after Jose Mourinho’s departure.

In a statement, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy labelled Sunday’s humiliating defeat at Newcastle “wholly unacceptable” and confirmed that Stellini would be departing the club along with his coaching team.

Levy also revealed that he chaired a meeting with the players’ committee on Monday after the “devastating” loss at St James’ Park, affirming that the squad are “determined” to finish the season strongly.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine,” Levy wrote.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

“Ryan Mason will take over Head Coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the Club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

“I met with the Player Committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support. COYS, Daniel.”

Prior to taking the reins at Tottenham, Stellini’s only head coach job came with Italian third-tier side Alessandria in 2017, where he won just three of his 16 games in charge before leaving the club.

The 48-year-old subsequently joined Conte’s coaching team at Inter Milan in 2019, departing with the Italian in 2021 to follow him to Tottenham, where he initially earned plaudits for stepping onto the touchline for victories against Marseille, Manchester City, West Ham United and Chelsea.

However, Spurs fell 5-0 down after just 21 minutes against Eddie Howe’s men in a total demolition job, leaving them fifth in the Premier League table and six points behind the Magpies and Manchester United, both of whom have a game in hand.

Mason’s first game as interim manager comes at home to Man United on Thursday evening before the Lilywhites travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on April 30.

