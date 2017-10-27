Temple Music act, Jeff Akoh, makes big debut with Lokoja album

Ex-winner of Project Fame West Africa, Jeff Akoh, stakes a claim as Nigeria’s next big music sensation with the release of his first body of work, entitled: Lokoja.

Lokoja, a 16 track album, was officially released internationally on Friday across all digital stores, as Akoh celebrated his 21st birthday.

The album is the creative brainchild of Nigerian entertainment powerhouse, Temple Management Company, through its music subsidiary, Temple Music, and foremost American showbiz company, Roc Nation.

Akoh dazzled judges with his amazing voice and showmanship in 2015 to emerge as the best singer in West Africa.

He is the youngest to win the popular music reality show, Project Fame West Africa.

Arising from his triumph, the Kogi State-born singer has been tipped to leave a big mark on the music scene.

Ahead of the album, there has been anticipation among lovers of good music with the singer’s previous release of two hot tunes, Shokolokobangoshe and Gbadun (Your Lovin).

The new tunes have been getting generous airplay across Nigeria.

In Lokoja, Jeff Akoh’s vocal dexterity is matched with the experience of household names in music production including Oscar, Cobhams Asuquo and Tee-Y Mix.

The talented Temple Music singer also worked with UK-based group, Team Salut, Rhyme Bamz, Benie Macaulay, and Pekeys,.

Akoh’s versatility shines through as he experiments with several exciting music genres like R&B, Reggae, Pop, Afropop, Afrobeats and House.

The singer reveals: “For me, Lokoja has been a rewarding journey coming from Project Fame West Africa. I must recognize Ultima Limited for laying the foundation. The title says it all. Lokoja is a confluence where several rivers meet. Likewise, my album is the product of different influences and genres that music lovers will appreciate. Please don’t take my word for it.”

Also speaking, Mark Redguard, the Head of Entertainment, TMC, noted that Lokoja is more than just an album but is also a bold statement.