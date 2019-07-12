Serena Williams breezed into the Wimbledon final on Saturday after a convincing 6-1 6-2 win over Barbora Strycova.

After Simona Halep booked her spot in the final after a dominant 6-1 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina, Williams walked onto Centre Court aiming to set up a mouth-watering clash with the Romanian.

Williams started the match as the favourite having won her previous three matches against Strycova.

And she made a fine start to the match, breaking the Czech to lead 3-1 with an excellent forehand pass.

Williams then got the crucial double break and served out the set with an ace after just 27 minutes.

Strycova is an accomplished doubles player, who enjoys attacking the net, but she was given few opportunities to get forward as Williams controlled the rallies from the baseline.

And buoyed on by her sister Venus in the stands and David Beckham in the Royal box, Williams broke Strycova to lead 3-2 in the second set.

Williams then consolidated the break with a service hold to love and moved to within two games of the final.

The American refused to drop her level and momentum, breaking Strycova for the second time in the set to lead 5-2 when the 33-year-old put a simple volley wide.

That allowed Williams to serve for the match and on her first match point after just 59 minutes, she sealed her place in an 11th Wimbledon final with a forehand winner.