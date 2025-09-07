RCCG Emmanuel Eaglets stage SWAT September 21

The Youth Wing of the Redeemed Christian of Church of God, Emmanuel Zone (Stand Alone), Emmanuel Eaglets, will on September 21, 2025 stage a powerful programme at the Church Auditorium at Bamgbose Street, Ota, Ogun State, with the theme: “Sacred Worship and Thanksgiving (SWAT).”

The congregation of RCCG Emmanuel Zone under the leadership of Assistant Pastor In Charge of Province, Abiodun Layinka, is fully behind the programme.

The Youth Department is led by Brother Michael Farayola.

In the past few weeks and months, Farayola and his team members have intensified efforts to boost awareness for the forthcoming programme, tagged: “Made To Worship.”

Youths and ministers from other parishes across Ogun State and even beyond are expected to grace the programme, which starts at 4pm on September 21, 2025.

Those expected to minister on the day are Bidemi King’s Crown, Femi Majesty, Sister Omotola Akinlana, and Sam Sax, who is a host choir member of the RCCG Emmanuel Zone.

Already, fliers and jingles are in public space as part of the awareness strategy for the programme expected to be highly exciting for the youths, adults, and elders.

APICP Layinka said it was important to give the youth all the support they need to better their spiritual development.

Also Read:

He said: “Daddy Adeboye told us to always support the youth to bring out ideas that will help in to strengthen their development and so we are fully behind the Emmanuel Eaglets in the staging of this event.

“It will be powerful.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']