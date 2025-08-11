Police kill Akwa Ibom armed robbery kingpin in gun duel

Operatives of the Anti-Robbery Unit of Akwa Ibom State Police Command have killed a notorious armed robbery gang leader, Imoh Akpan, from Ikot Uboh village in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, during a gun duel.

Spokesperson for the Command, DSP Timfon John, said in a statement on Monday that Akpan was in police custody and had been leading operatives to the gang’s hideout in Mbiaso village, which also served as their armory, when the incident occurred.

The statement read, “On August 9, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., operatives of the Command successfully neutralized a suspected notorious armed robbery gang leader, Imoh Gavin Akpan, from Ikot Uboh village.

“Akpan, who had been a key figure in numerous armed robberies and acts of terror in Ikot Ekpene and its surrounding areas, was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police.

“The operation began when Akpan, who was in police custody, led the team to a hideout in Mbiaso village that served as the gang’s armory.

“Upon arrival, the police were met with gunfire from other gang members.

“During the ensuing shootout, Akpan attempted to escape and was hit by a bullet.

“He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“His body has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for an autopsy.”

John added that the investigation is ongoing and that efforts have been intensified to arrest the remaining members of the fleeing gang.

Items recovered from the hideout include a locally made shotgun, two expended cartridges, and one live cartridge.

