Police confirm rescue of abducted pupils in Nasarawa 

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the rescue of the remaining four abducted pupils of Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) Primary School Alwaza, Doma Local Government Area.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state made the confirmation to newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

Reports said six pupils of LGEA Primary School Alwaza, Doma LGA were kidnapped by gunmen on motorcycles on Friday, January 20, around 7:00 a.m.

The PPRO said that about 7:00 a.m. Friday, a detachment of joint security operatives in collaboration with hunters rescued the four pupils unhurt at Doka village, Doma LGA.

The police spokesperson added that the victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination and would be reunited with their parents thereafter.

He said that the State’s Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Muhammad-Baba has expressed gratitude to members of the public for their support throughout the period of the search of the pupils.

He said that though, no arrest has been made, still, he appealed to the public to assist the police with useful information that would assist in arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Recall that two out of the pupils were rescued by the police in collaboration with other security agencies and hunters on January 21, a day after they were kidnapped.