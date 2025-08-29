Police, army probe killing of soldier in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Military Police, has launched an investigation into the killing of a Guard Commander, Warrant Ali Haruna, allegedly shot by a police officer, Yusuf Ibrahim, at a checkpoint in Futuk village, Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports circulating online, the incident occurred after personnel of the 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, stopped a truck suspected of conveying illegal mining materials on August 25.

The reports added that the truck driver refused to comply, prompting the Guard Commander, Warrant Officer Haruna, to pursue the vehicle with his team on motorbikes until they managed to intercept it.

Upon stopping the truck, Inspector Ibrahim was said to have exited his vehicle and opened fire on the Guard Commander, allegedly striking him in the abdomen.

The injured officer was reportedly transported to the Gombe Specialist Hospital for urgent medical attention, but tragically succumbed to the gunshot wound.

In a statement on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Ahmed Wakil, described the online accounts as “misleading, misrepresenting the facts of the incident, and failing to accurately portray what actually transpired.”

Also Read:

The police disclosed that preliminary investigations revealed that the truck belonged to Guruje Mining Company Limited and ZURFI Company Limited, both of which hold valid licences to extract lead and zinc minerals in Gwana, Alkaleri LGA.

“These companies have complied with all mining operational protocols of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act of 2007 and possess a certificate of incorporation pursuant to the Companies and Allied Matters Act of 2020,” the police clarified.

The command further explained that mobile police officers attached to the mining firms were formally deployed to provide security for expatriate staff and other operations.

The statement noted that the inspector allegedly involved in the shooting was one of those assigned to the duty.

It also disclosed that the companies had “successfully extracted a substantial quantity of lead and zinc minerals proposed for export, with relevant fees paid as revenue to the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, referenced by RRR code 3212-7561-4841.”

To unravel the circumstances of the tragedy, the command said it had set up “a dedicated investigation team of experienced detectives in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Military Police, which has been tasked with collecting and assessing all relevant information surrounding this unfortunate incident’s remote and immediate causes.”

The police assured that the probe would “adhere to all professional standards and diligent processes to establish a reliable, evidence-based investigation, dispel uncertainties, and guarantee that justice is achieved by meticulously examining all the facts.”

The statement also cautioned against sensational reporting of the incident because “a life has been lost”, warning the bloggers to desist from “narratives which tend to undermine the collaborative synergy amongst security agencies operating in the state.”

While commiserating with the Nigerian Army, the state Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, said, “The command, and indeed the entire officers and men, extend our deepest condolences to the Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, and to the family and loved ones of the deceased officer.”

The command urged the public to disregard misinformation and rely only on official channels for accurate updates.

Post Views: 2