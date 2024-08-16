Oyo donates 50 operational vehicles to security agencies

The Oyo State Government on Thursday donated additional 50 operational vehicles to security agencies in the state.

The Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration had, since its inception in 2019, donated no fewer than 200 operational vehicles to the security agencies to strengthen the state security architecture.

The acting governor, Bayo Lawal, while handing over the patrol vans to heads of the security agencies, said the gesture was in furtherance of the state government’s policy to protect lives and property.

Lawal said that another tranche of vehicles would also be distributed to security agencies in all the zones as soon as possible to further strengthen security in every nook and cranny of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the security agencies, the Director-General of ‘Operation Burst’, Col. James Ajibola, commended the state government for the donation, saying that the gesture would further enhance the security architecture of the state.

Also Read:

Ajibola assured that security personnel would continue to give their best in ensuring that crimes and criminality were reduced to the barest minimum.

Post Views: 1