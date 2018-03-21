Onyekuru steps up injury recovery

Th 20-year-old made the move to Goodison Park from KAS Eupen in the summer, but was instantly loaned out to Anderlecht for the duration of the 2017/18 season.

Henry Onyekuru has shared a promising update as the Everton man looks to be stepping up his recovery from injury.

Th 20-year-old made the move to Goodison Park from KAS Eupen in the summer, but was instantly loaned out to Anderlecht for the duration of the 2017/18 season.

And the loan move was proving to be a big success with the Nigerian international finding brilliant form at the start of the campaign – netting 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

However, in December Onyekuru suffered a serious knee injury, which was initially thought could keep him out for the whole season, although it was later revealed that the forward could still play for Anderlecht this season.

The winger has been back at USM Finch Farm receiving treatment, and has been posting regular updates on his recovery to Everton fans on social media.

The latest video shows Onyekuru kicking a ball again and doing some jogging as he looks to step up his comeback.

His tweet said: “I am so grateful to be able to be back running and back with the ball at my feet. Its been a journey, Thank you all for your prayers and support!”