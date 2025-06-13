Ondo judiciary staff begin indefinite strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ondo State branch, has commenced an industrial action over an alleged failure of the state government to implement its agreement reached with the union.

The decision, according to the union, followed the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to the government on June 4, 2025, and the lack of response from the government to address the reneged parts of the agreements outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding signed on May 20, 2015.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued by Afolabi Oluwafemi and Alade Kehinde, the chairman and secretary of the union, respectively.

According to the statement, there was a need for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to implement the Memorandum of Understanding regarding the release of funds to the state judiciary by the state government in line with judicial financial autonomy.

The statement read, “This decision follows the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to the government of Ondo State on June 4, 2025.

“We perceived the lack of response from the government to address the reneged parts of the agreements outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on May 20, 2015.

Also Read:

“This MoU contains the release of funds to the Ondo State judiciary by the state government in line with judicial financial autonomy.

“We, therefore, direct all our members to stay off duty starting from today, June 13, 2025, till further directive, and to adhere strictly to the industrial action guidelines.”

Post Views: 11