OAU Retreat: Stakeholders resolve to come together for the institution’s development

Stakeholders at the just concluded four-day strategic Obafemi Awolowo University Council Management Retreat have resolved to work together and use their respective expertise towards the development of the institution.

Rising from the retreat held from May 28 to May 31, 2025 at Ede, Osun state, the stakeholders used the opportunity to restrategise on challenges and opportunities confronting the 63 years old institution.

The retreat tagged: “Towards A Better Working Relationship Between Council and Management” had Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, former Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan as the keynote speaker.

Other stakeholders in attendance include Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, Pro-Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Simeon Adebayo Bamire, OAU Vice Chancellor, his DVC Administration, Prof. O.M.A. Daramola and newly elected Great Ife Alumni Association President, Barrister Leye Bunmi Falode.

Others in attendance were Prof. M. Olubola Babalola, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Prof. Akanni Akinyemi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Development and all other principal officers of the University which include the Registrar, Librarian and the Bursar.

All the registered unions like ASUU, CONUA, Students Union Government among other stakeholders at the institution were equally in attendance during the retreat.

In his goodwill message, Barrister Falode used the opportunity to unveil the Alumni 14-point agenda which include giving priority to the needs of the University as the Federal Government allocation alone cannot sustain it.

He also said that working together with all stakeholders in a rancour-free atmosphere is what they need to achieve all the set goals of the Alumni for the university.

Falode, who was sworn in as Global President on Saturday May 24, however, urged all stakeholders to work in harmony with the management and Council of the Institutions towards making it a true centre of academic excellence.

