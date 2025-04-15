NSCDC arrests man, 45, for alleged sodomy in Kwara

The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested 45-year-old Ganiyu Kehinde for allegedly engaging in acts of homosexuality.

Kehinde allegedly defiled two teenage boys at lpata-Oloje Area of Ilorin.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Umar Mohammed, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Illorin on Tuesday.

Mohammed said that the incident was reported at the Gender Unit of the Command on April 14 by the parents of the victims and concerned members of the community.

“Some parents and members of the community alleged that the suspect had been involved in repeated homosexual acts with two teenage boys, ages 15 and 19.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victims with monetary gifts of N500 on separate occasions in order to have carnal knowledge of them,” he said.

He further alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted the victims through anal intercourse multiple times, both at his residence and in an uncompleted building located in Oko-Olowo Area, Ilorin.

He said that the victims were currently undergoing medical and psychological assessments at the command’s clinic to support their recovery and the ongoing investigation.

Mohammed, however, said that the suspect denied all the allegations of sexual penetration, but admitted allowing the boys to sleep on his chest, describing the interaction as harmless.

The commandant said that the suspect would be charged to court upon the completion of the ongoing investigation, in accordance with legal provisions.

He emphasised that sexual abuse, particularly against minors, was a grievous offence and a direct attack on the moral fabric of society.

“We are determined to ensure that justice is served and that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are brought to book.

“I hereby affirm the commitment of NSCDC to protecting the rights and safety of children, youths and other vulnerable groups in society,” Mohammed said.

