Kano Pillars Football Club and Gombe United FC on Sunday drew 1-1 in a Group B week 16 match of the 2018/20179 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Hosts Kano Pillars showed good resilience from the first to the last blast of the referee’s whistle in the match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.‎

The home side however put much more pressure on Gombe United in the first half, resulting in a penalty kick in the 45th ‎minute, which Rabiu Ali brilliantly converted.

Gombe United fought back in the second half, and Adamu Muhammad took advantage of a defensive mix-up in the 48th minute to equalise for the visitors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kano Pillars fans resorted to booing their team’s coach, Ibrahim Musa, in the second half.

That was after losing hope of their team winning the match.‎

Speaking later, Gombe United’s coach Ladan Bosso said his aim was to help his team pick the maximum points from the match in order to avoid relegation.

Bosso, however, said the match was a difficult one for his team, and praised his players for fighting relentlessly to get the draw.

Kano Pillars now have 24 points from 16 games and will host Plateau United next week.