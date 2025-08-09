K1: Sympathy kicks in after apology as fuji lord moves to beg all parties

Sympathy has kicked in following the apology tendered by King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, Also known as K1 De Ultimate, over the Value Jet saga, with the fuji lord set to miss several booked shows both locally and internationally.

An aspirant for the Osun State governorship election in 2026, Hon. Rotimi Makinde, is one of the several strong voices that have spoken in support of K1.

In a statement he issued on Saturday, Makinde, a former federal lawmaker, said now that the fuji lord has realised his mistake and apologised, the time to forgive him is now.

The owner of Oodua FM wrote: “Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde’s humility and unreserved apology over the Abuja airport incident are truly commendable.

“By acknowledging his mistake and taking responsibility, he’s demonstrated maturity and a commitment to growth.

“His actions have silenced critics and proven doubters wrong, showcasing his strength of character.

“Let’s celebrate his humility and integrity, and indeed, he remains one of our pride.”

According to information available to The Eagle Online, with the six month no-fly ban placed on K1 by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, K1 would miss several shows both at home and abroad, which would require not only refunds but also damage his reputation.

The first, The Eagle Online was told, was a performance at the party to round off the white wedding of Nigerian musician, Davido, and his wife, Chioma, in the United States of America.

He was due to fly out of Nigeria today (Saturday) after a show in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

It was also learnt that he is due to perform in Canada before the end of August.

A source equally said K1 is planning a visit to the office of Value Jet to personally tender his apology to the pilots, crew, and management of the airline.

It was also learnt that he has plans to visit the headquarters of the NCAA, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), who has sanctioned his six months no-fly ban.

