Iwuanyanwu’s death devastating, heartbreaking — Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has described the death on July 25, 2024 of eminent elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as “devastating” and “heartbreaking”.

The former two-term Anambra State governor mourned the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in a post on his X handle.

Obi said: “I am greatly disheartened by the death of an elder statesman and President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“The devastating report of his death has left all who knew him heartbroken.

“He was not just a father to many, but a bridge builder who remained committed to the peaceful coexistence of all groups in the nation.

“He was undoubtedly a deeply patriotic Nigerian whose desire for justice, equity, progress and development of the nation transcended tribal boundaries.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was one of those revered father figures who have always given me useful advice.”

Recalling his last meeting with the Publisher of Champion newspapers, Obi said: “I recall visiting him at the hospital, on the 11th of this month with the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchey.

“He promised me that he would soon be alright, to continue with his contributions to the progress of the nation.

“Since then, I continued to pray for his quick and full recovery, till I received the sad news of his death.

“I sincerely condole with his immediate family, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, and the entire nation over the death of this revered patriarch.

“May God grant us all the fortitude to bear his sad loss and grant him eternal rest.”

