I’m set to welcome President Tinubu — Gov. Alia

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has said he is set to welcome President Bola Tinubu on a solidarity visit to the state on behalf of the people.

Governor Alia said this in a statement issued on Wednesday to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, after Tinubu announced the visit.

He said he warmly welcomes the announcement by the President to visit Benue State on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

He described the visit, coming after the horrific terrorist attack on Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area, where very many innocent lives were lost to a brutal onslaught by armed herdsmen, as a profound gesture of solidarity and compassion.

He said: “It depicts the President’s concern and readiness to take a bold step in the face of worsening insecurity threatening the peace, dignity, and existence of our farming communities.

“We are fully prepared to receive Mr. President.

“The visit represents not only a moment of national empathy, but a rare opportunity to directly interface with the Presidency on urgent security interventions needed to end the persistent killings and displacement of our people.

“If there is any state in the country that needs absolute peace, that state is Benue.

“This is because, as the ‘Food Basket of the Nation,’ Benue deserves peace, protection, and justice.”

Alia said he is confident that this historic visit will reinforce the commitment of the Federal Government towards restoring lasting peace and security to all troubled parts of the state.

He added: “As we invite all stakeholders to get ready to welcome and interface with Mr. President, we equally urge our people to remain calm, law-abiding, and prayerful as we receive the number one citizen of our great country.”

