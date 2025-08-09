Ikeja Electric releases new prices for prepaid meters

One of Nigeria’s leading Electricity Distribution Companies, Ikeja Electric, has released new prices for prepaid meters.

The new prices, which took effect from August 6, 2025, cover both single-phase and three-phase meters, and the mandatory Value Added Tax (VAT).

The company released the news prices on its social media handles.

In a post on its X handle, it revealed: “MBH Power Ltd’s one-phase costs ₦135,987.50, while the three-phase costs N226,825.00.

“Turbo Energy Ltd’s one-phase costs N145,608.75, while the three-phase costs N236,903.13.

“Aries Electric Ltd’s one-phase costs N145,125.00, and the three-phase costs N258,000.00.

“Mojec Asset Management Company Ltd’s one-phase costs N135,718.75, and the three-phase costs N226,825.00.

“Paktim Metering Nig. Ltd, the one-phase meter costs N137,600.00, while the three-phase meter costs N233,275.00.

“Holley Metering Ltd’s one-phase meter costs N133,854.03, three-phase meter costs N219,497.09.

“CIG Metering Assets Nigeria Ltd’s one-phase meter costs N150,500.00, New Hampshire Capital Ltd’s one-phase meter costs N133,300.00 and the three-phase costs N231,125.00.”

