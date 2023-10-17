Gov. Alia appoints new CMD for Benue Teaching Hospital

Governor Hyacinth Alia, has approved the appointment of Dr. Stephen Hwande as Chief Medical Director (CMD), Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi.

This is contained in a statement signed by Alia’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula.

READ ALSO:

Family of dismembered Techla Ekeh calls for accelerated justice

Tinubu condoles ex-Senate President Lawan over mother’s death

Omolale loses mother-in-law

According to the statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Makurdi the appointment takes immediate effect.

The Governor expressed hope that the new CMD would resuscitate, reposition and effectively manage the hospital for effective healthcare service delivery.

Hwande, a Consultant Gynaecologist with many years of experience to his name, was before his appointment, the Medical Director/CEO of First Fertility Hospital, Makurdi.