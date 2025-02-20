Gov. Adeleke to British Diplomats: IGP executing lawlessness

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has told top British diplomats that the Inspector of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, is executing lawlessness and imposing illegality on local government councils in the state.

Governor Adeleke made the allegation against Egbetokun when he met the diplomats on Monday amid the crisis at the LG level in the state.

He told British diplomats led by the Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter: “It is unfortunate and a disservice to democracy that the Inspector General of Police is colluding with the All Progressives Congress to enforce a non-existing court order.

“This is a serious threat to democracy in Nigeria.”

Adeleke, who reaffirmed his readiness for peace, free and fair elections on Saturday, said Osun, a peaceful state, faces a combined assault of security forces who rather than protect rule of law are busy aiding and abetting violations of the democratic process.

Also Read:

He added: “You are in my state at a critical juncture in our political life.

“We face existential threat to our democratic life from those who should protect democracy.

“We have made the best of efforts to guarantee peace on the unfolding local government question.

“I directed members of the political class to stay away.

“But the opposition supported by the police went ahead to break into the local government secretariats.

“Security men openly supported them to enforce illegality.

“Nonetheless, our local government election is holding on Saturday.

“Our people are ready for elections.

“We will not allow democracy to be destroyed.

“We call on the diplomatic community to take judicious note of the rape of democracy ongoing in Osun State.

“We particularly call attention to the negative role of security agents in the crisis.

“All stakeholders must abide by the rule of law in a democracy.

“There is no room for self help.”

Adeleke told the diplomats that Osun State has made great advancement in the various sectors, adding: “We have reduced infra deficit by 40 percent, cut down state debt by 40 percent, attended to workers’ welfare and enrolled pensioners in the state health insurance scheme.”

The governor further told the delegation that Osun State has liberalised the ease of doing business environment and harmonised taxation alongside a 45 days window for issuance of Certificate of Occupancy.

Baxter, in his remarks during the visit, stressed the importance of democratic processes and the rule of law.

He urged all political actors to prioritise peace and dialogue over conflict.

He said: “Nigeria is a key partner to the UK, and we encourage all stakeholders to uphold democratic values, ensure peaceful governance, and respect legal institutions.

“It is vital that law enforcement remains neutral and that political disputes are resolved through lawful channels.”

Baxter was accompanied on the trip by Katherine Fernandes, Second Secretary Political, and Wale Adebajo, Senior Political Adviser.

Post Views: 16