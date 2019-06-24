Cameroon players reacted angrily as two key VAR decisions went in favour of England during their World Cup last 16 game in Valenciennes on Sunday.

Steph Houghton had opened the scoring for England inside the opening quarter of an hour, calmly finding the bottom corner from an indirect free-kick awarded for a back pass from Augustine Ejangue.

Phil Neville’s side doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Though Ellen White’s goal was initially adjudged to have been offside by the officials, a VAR review confirmed she was comfortably onside when the ball was played through to her.

Already unhappy at the decision which saw England take a lead earlier in the game, Cameroon’s players were incensed by this.

Before the final seconds of the half were played, many of them were involved in heated protests with the referee inside the centre circle.

Similar scenes followed soon after the interval.

Having seemingly halved the deficit through Ajara Nchout, another VAR review denied Cameroon again as it showed the forward had been marginally offside at the time the pass had been played.

Though this decision, as with the one before the break, was shown to be correct, several Cameroon players and staff confronted match officials for a second time.

Though Cameroon posed problems for England’s defence during the early moments of the second half, Alex Greenwood made sure of the Lionesses’ progress when she coolly swept home a third goal before the hour mark.

England’s 3-0 victory sees them move on to the quarter-finals.

They will face Norway, who defeated Australia on penalties on Saturday night.